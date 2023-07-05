JAC compartment exam 2023: Class 10th, 12th registration ends today, apply at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : FILE JAC compartment exam 2023 registration ends today

JAC Compartment Exam 2023: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will conclude the registrations for Jharkhand Board Class 10th, 12th compartment exam 2023 today, July 4. Students who wish to appear for the JAC compartment exam can register online through the official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The fee payment window will be opened until July 7, 2023.

As per the compartment exam registration schedule, students can also register for the exam from July 6 to July 8 by paying a late fee. Whereas, the last date to deposit the necessary fee using a bank challan is July 10. All those students who failed to secure the minimum pass marks or not satisfied with their marks can appear for the JAC 10th, 12th compartment exam 2023.

JAC 10th, 12th Compartment Exam 2023: Steps to apply

Go to the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in Find and click on the JAC 10th, 12th compartment exam form link. Key in the required credentials and fill the application form as instructed. Pay the application fee and submit the form. Take print for the confirmation page for future reference.

The JAC Class 10th exams were conducted between March 14 and April 3, while JAC Class 12th exams were held from March 14 to April 5, 2023. The board has declared the results for JAC Class 10th, 12th (Science) on May 23 and the Jharkhand Board Class 12th results 2023 for Arts and Commerce stream were declared on May 30, 2023.