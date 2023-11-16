IIM Bangalore admission test for PGPEM, PhD programmes on Nov 19, Jan 28 | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

IIM Bangalore 2023 Test: The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM Bangalore) will conduct IIMB Test 2023 online for admission into its PGPEM and PhD programmes on November 19, 2023 and January 28, 2024.

The IIMB Test will take place in a single session on both days, from 10 am to 12 noon. The scores obtained in the IIMB test will be considered for admission to the two-year MBA programs for working professionals: Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM) and the Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) program at IIM Bangalore.

IIMB admission test registration

The registration deadlines for both exams differ. For the IIM-B test on November 19, the last date to register is November 15, 2023, while for the exam on January 28, applicants should complete their registration by January 25, 2024.

Applicants for the IIM-B test must specify the test round in the PGPEM/PhD 2024 online application before submission. If an applicant has already taken the first-round test and wishes to reappear for the next round, they can do so by paying a test fee of Rs 1,000.

In case the applicant cannot participate in the initially scheduled first-round test, the test fee paid for the first round will be forfeited. However, the applicant has the option to take the second-round test on January 28, 2024, by submitting a test fee of Rs 1,000 through the provided link on the website.

The test will be held and proctored online by IIM Bangalore. The candidates can take the test from their own locations or home. The conditions and requirements to be followed by the candidates will be shared ahead of the test, an IIM Bangalore statement said.

For more details, kindly visit the official website https://www.iimb.ac.in/index.php.