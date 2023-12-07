Empowering transgender community: Free education at public varsities in Maharashtra

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Free education for transgenders at public varsities in Maharashtra

In compliance with a directive from the state government, public universities throughout Maharashtra have taken a significant stride towards inclusivity. The universities have agreed to provide free tuition fees to students from the transgender community. A recent statement from university authorities highlights this progressive initiative, emphasizing the focus on inclusivity and equal educational opportunity. As a result, eligible students within this category can now access tuition-free education in these universities and affiliated colleges.

Varisities to bear all education fees

Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil urged state university vice-chancellors during a recent meeting to take a progressive step. He encouraged the universities to utilize their respective funds to bear the entire fees of transgender students. This initiative reflects a commitment to fostering inclusivity and easing financial barriers for transgender individuals pursuing higher education in the state. The meeting was held at Dr Homi Babha State University.

"All vice-chancellors unanimously accepted the appeal made by the minister (to provide free education to the students of the transgender community,” a statement said. The meeting attended by senior officials of the Higher and Technical Education Department also reviewed the progress under the New Education Policy (NEP).

(With PTI inputs)