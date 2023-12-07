Thursday, December 07, 2023
     
Empowering transgender community: Free education at public varsities in Maharashtra

Maharashtra's public universities have taken a progressive initiative towards the transgender community. Public universities are going to offer free education to the transgender community. All eligible students will now benefit from complimentary education in these universities.

In compliance with a directive from the state government, public universities throughout Maharashtra have taken a significant stride towards inclusivity. The universities have agreed to provide free tuition fees to students from the transgender community. A recent statement from university authorities highlights this progressive initiative, emphasizing the focus on inclusivity and equal educational opportunity. As a result, eligible students within this category can now access tuition-free education in these universities and affiliated colleges. 

Varisities to bear all education fees 

Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil urged state university vice-chancellors during a recent meeting to take a progressive step. He encouraged the universities to utilize their respective funds to bear the entire fees of transgender students. This initiative reflects a commitment to fostering inclusivity and easing financial barriers for transgender individuals pursuing higher education in the state. The meeting was held at Dr Homi Babha State University. 

"All vice-chancellors unanimously accepted the appeal made by the minister (to provide free education to the students of the transgender community,” a statement said. The meeting attended by senior officials of the Higher and Technical Education Department also reviewed the progress under the New Education Policy (NEP).

(With PTI inputs)

