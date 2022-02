Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Nursery Admission 2022: DoE releases first list today

Delhi Nursery Admission 2022 updates: The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) on Friday released the first merit list for admission to entry-level classes – Nursery, kindergarten (KG) and Class 1 for the 2022-23 academic year. The admission process for the first list that is released will end on March 31. The second list of merit students will be released on February 21, DoE said.

