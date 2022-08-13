Saturday, August 13, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. CUET-UG phase 4 postponed for 11,000 candidates to accommodate choice city for examination centre

CUET-UG phase 4 postponed for 11,000 candidates to accommodate choice city for examination centre

CUET-UG phase 4: The fourth phase of the Central Universities Entrance Test-Undergraduate was scheduled from August 17-20 and a total of 3.72 lakh candidates were set to appear.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: August 13, 2022 12:55 IST
CUET-UG phase 4, CUET UG phase 4 postponed, CUET-UG phase 4 candidates, CUET-UG phase 4 examination
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). CUET-UG phase 4 postponed for 11,000 candidates to accommodate choice city for examination centre.

Highlights

  • CUET-UG phase 4 has been deferred to August 30 to accommodate candidates choice of city for exam
  • 4th phase of CUET was scheduled from Aug 17-20 & a total of 3.72 lakh candidates were set to appear
  • NTA had announced earlier that all phases of the exam will conclude on August 28

CUET-UG phase 4:  The CUET-UG for more than 11,000 candidates who were scheduled to appear in the fourth phases has been deferred to August 30 (Tuesday) to accommodate their choice of city for exam centre, officials said on Saturday (August 13).

The fourth phase of the Central Universities Entrance Test-Undergraduate was scheduled from August 17-20 and a total of 3.72 lakh candidates were set to appear.

The National testing Agency (NTA), which is responsible for conducting the exam, had announced earlier all phases of the exam will conclude on August 28.

"The exam for over 11,000 out of 3.72 lakh candidates has been postponed to August 30 accommodate their choice of city for exam centre. NTA has increased the capacity at centres and also added more exam centres besides making efforts to ensure that the quality of the centres is enhanced," UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said.

"It has also been decided to station additional technical manpower by deploying the facility of Associate Professor level as technical observor at every centre to ensure smooth conduct of examination," he added.

The second phase of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) was marred with glitches prompting the agency to cancel exams at various centres.

Related Stories
Over 11.51 lakh students register for CUET-UG; maximum applications for DU

Over 11.51 lakh students register for CUET-UG; maximum applications for DU

CUET UG 2022: 98% candidates will get exam centre in their chosen city, says UGC Chairman

CUET UG 2022: 98% candidates will get exam centre in their chosen city, says UGC Chairman

CUET PG 2022 dates announced, to take place from September 1 | Details

CUET PG 2022 dates announced, to take place from September 1 | Details

CUET postponed: CUET (UG) 2022 exam postponed in Kerala due to heavy rains | Details

CUET postponed: CUET (UG) 2022 exam postponed in Kerala due to heavy rains | Details

CUET-UG: Glitches hit second day, students claim exam cancelled at many centres

CUET-UG: Glitches hit second day, students claim exam cancelled at many centres

Kumar had last week said the exam was cancelled at various centres following indications and reports of "sabotage".

(With agencies inputs) 

ALSO READ: CUET-UG 2022: NTA announces fresh dates of exam for candidates affected by cancellations | Details

ALSO READ: CUET-UG: Centres not complying with protocols to face action, says NTA

India@75

Top News

Latest News