BSEH Board 2024: Exams for class 10th, 12th in Haryana begin today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Students

The Haryana School Education Board (BSEH) is set to conduct the board exams 2024 (theory) for the secondary (Class 10) and senior secondary (Class 12) from Tuesday (February 27).

This year, a total of 5,25,353 students will appear in the Haryana Board exams to be conducted in February-March 2024. Out of these, 3,03,869 students registered for the secondary exams and 2,21,484 students have registered for senior secondary exams.

The Secondary (Educational and Open School), Senior Secondary (educational and open school) and D.El.Ed (re-appear) examinations are scheduled to be conducted from February 27.

The exam dates for HBSE 2024 Class 10 and Class 12 exams are also uploaded on the official website — bseh.org.in.

The students who are applying for open school fresh, re-appear, CTP, OCTP, mercy chance, compartment, marks improvement, or additional subjects can register for admission along with their admit cards. The DElEd (re-appear) exams will begin on February 27, 2024 and continue until March 21, 2024. These exams will be conducted in a single session from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

How to download Haryana Board Admit Card 2024

The board already released the admit cards on February 20. The students can download BSEH Class 10th, and 12th board exams admit cards from the official website, bseh.org.in. Access to download hall tickets will be permitted to school heads only.

To download BSEH Class 10th, and 12th admit cards, all school heads will have to log in with their registered ID of the school. Both school head and self-study candidates must take a coloured printout of the admit card on A-4 size paper only. While filling out the application form, both school and self-study candidates must get a scanned photograph pasted and verified on the coloured admit card. Without an admit card, no student entry will be permitted to the exam centre.