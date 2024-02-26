1,566 students, including 404 girls, from ITI Berhampur get industry placements

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 1,566 offer letters distributed to ITI Behrampur students

A remarkable number of 1,566 students from Industrial Training Institute, Berhampur, secured placements in reputed companies across diverse industries today. Among the selected students are 404 girl students.

The Institute organized its placement week, titled 'Locking the Talent', in which 18 top companies from various sectors participated. Officials from industries, that have been associated with ITI for the past three years, commended the students for their discipline, dedication and skills as key factors in attracting them to the institute.

At the virtual concluding ceremony, Smt. Usha Padhee, secretary of skill development and Technical Education, Odisha government, expressed happiness over ITI Berhampur’s continued success in the field of nurturing skills for industries. She hoped that such diverse placement would shape the careers of young minds and contribute towards the overall development of the state. She praised the institute for serving as an inspiring role model for aspiring youths.

Shri Reghu G., Director of Technical Education and Training, Odisha government, thanked ITI Berhampur for its dedicated and relentless efforts in ensuring placements for its students. He commended the faculty and staff for their commitment towards providing quality training to students. This will help students to get the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in diverse fields.

ITI Berhampur Principal Dr Rajat Kumar Panigrahy said students are being provided with necessary skills like Autodesk, and IT Essential under Digital Skilling and training so that they can excel in their chosen careers.