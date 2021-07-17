Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DPRADHANBJP School Innovation Ambassador Training Program launched for 50,000 school teachers

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda on Friday launched the "School Innovation Ambassador Training Program" for 50,000 school teachers. The program aims at training school teachers in innovation, entrepreneurship, IPR, design thinking, product development, idea generation, among others.

The innovative and one-of-its-kind training program is being implemented jointly by the Ministry of Education's Innovation Cell, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

Notably, the School Innovation Ambassador Training Program will train 50,000 school teachers from CBSE and Eklavya Model Residential Schools.

During the event, Dharmendra Pradhan said, "The teachers and students who will benefit from this program will solve the problems of tomorrow."

“The School Innovation Ambassador Training Program should not be limited but the teachers from across the world should be part of this ambitious training program in future. This program will considerably enhance the knowledge, creativity, and innovativeness in our students,” he said.

Union Tribal Affairs Minister, Arjun Munda said that the School Innovation Ambassador Training Program was very unique and important for Tribal Affairs Ministry run Eklavya Model Residential Schools for ST students.

“The Ministry of Tribal Affairs will work in close coordination with the Ministry of Education in implementing this program in its letter and spirit,” Munda said.

Trained teachers will become mentors and guide these young students to pursue innovation and entrepreneurship in line with the Education Policy (NEP) emphasis on nurturing young students for problem-solving and critical thinking at the school level.

These modules will be offered free of cost to all the registered school teachers from July 20, 2021. Upon successful completion of the trainings, these trained teachers shall be designated as ‘Innovation Ambassadors’.

More than 10,000 schools have nominated 5 teachers from their school to participate in this training program. The training will be provided to the teachers in phased manner.

Latest Education News