Punjab schools to reopen for classes 10, 11 and 12 from THIS date. Check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Punjab allows schools to reopen. (Representational image)

The Punjab government on Tuesday allowed the reopening of schools for Classes 10, 11 and 12 from July 26 onwards, as the Covid situation improves in the state.

However, the government has put conditions that staff and teachers should be fully vaccinated and parents' consent is taken.

Also, the government has raised the number of people in indoor gatherings 150 and outdoors to 300, subject to a cap of 50 per cent capacity.

Not only Punjab, schools in Odisha will also reopen for offline classes from July 26. With slight improvement of the corona situation, the Odisha government on Saturday decided to reopen schools for classes 10 and 12 from July 26, a senior official said.

School and Mass Education Department Principal Secretary Satyabrata Sahu said that offline Matric Exams (class 10) will be held from July 30 to August 5 in the state adhering to Covid protocols.

The decision to resume classroom teaching for the two classes was made keeping in mind the problems faced by students in online mode due to poor internet connectivity, Sahu said.

ALSO READ | Rajasthan RBSE Class 10, 12 results 2021 to be announced this month

He said the decision will be applicable for both the government and non-government schools across the state. However, it is not mandatory for students to attend physical classes in schools.

Along with classes 10 and 12, the present online mode of teaching will continue for all classes, he said.

"We have been able to reach out to 40 per cent of students via online teaching while the remaining 60 per cent are yet to be connected.

These students have lost 150 days of regular teaching days," Sahu said.

ALSO READ | CBSE Class 10 result 2021 announcement date not decided yet: Official

Latest Education News