CBSE Class 10 result 2021 announcement date not decided yet: Official

CBSE Class 10 result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has yet not decided the dates for class 10 result declaration. Responding to India TV's query, CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma said, "The class 10 result declaration date will be communicated, once confirmed." There were reports that the class 10 result declaration date will be announced today.

"These are extraordinary circumstances as such. The process is elaborate and new for all including schools," Sharma added.

As per the format set by the board for result formulation, for Class 10, 30 per cent marks based on the average theory component of best three performing subjects out of main five subjects will be taken. The class 12 students will be evaluated based on a combination of marks scored in classes 10, 11, and pre-board exams.

The students can check results through the websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in once released.

CBSE 10th result 2021: How to check

Visit the websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in Click on 'CBSE Class 10' result link Enter log-in credentials- registration number, roll number Class 10 result will appear on the screen Download, take a print out for further reference.

CBSE 10th result 2021: How to check results via Digilocker

Visit digilocker.gov.in Click on ‘Central Board Of Secondary Education’ under the link that reads ‘education’ Select Class 10 passing certificate/ Class 12 passing certificate/ Class 10 marksheet/ or Class 12 marksheet Login using your mobile number registered with CBSE Your CBSE marksheet/certificate will be displayed on the screen.

For updates on CBSE class 10 result, please visit the websites - cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

