Podar Education joins hands with Finland’s education supplier to open schools across India

Representational Image

New Nordic School -- the Finnish education system supplier -- has joined hands with several Indian educational operators, including the Podar Education, to open schools across major cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. The move aims at preparing students for soft skills such as collaborative problem-solving and excellent communication schools. Now New Nordic School is bringing the Nordic Baccalaureate educational system, that has the globally recognized Finnish curriculum at its core, to India.

Pia Jormalainen, CEO and co-founder of New Nordic School said, traditional educational models were built for the challenges of the past using outdated methods such as studying subjects in isolation and limiting students’ learning simply based on their age.

“Our international team has created a system that is designed to help children discover their true passion, find their purpose, and shape their own future. We have been inspired by our own experiences in education in Finland,” Jormalainen added.

The company's concepts include that of interdisciplinary, multi-age, and mindful teaching method. These use pedagogical techniques from around the world to provide a competency based approach that develops 21st-century skills.

The solution is based on the core competencies of the Finnish curriculum, which inspired Podar Education to choose the company as its key partner.

“The biggest challenge for schools in India is fighting the mindset that obsesses over scoring top marks in exams. Marks don't measure intelligence, they measure a child's ability to memorize and regurgitate information. By the time today's children grow up, AI and other technologies will automatically provide the information they require to complete their next task,” says Raghav Podar, Chairman of Podar Education.

"My interest in the Finnish education model was especially piqued by Finland's approach to how they make learning stress-free and joyful, and also the value and trust Finland places in its teachers. These are features we need to bring to the Indian education system,” Podar adds.

In addition to the curriculum, New Nordic School provides essential professional development to teachers to help schools prepare for a mindset shift.