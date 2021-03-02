Odisha govt changes school timings

Wednesday, March 03, 2021
     
Keeping in view the IMD forecast of possible hot weather across Odisha during the summer, the Odisha government on Tuesday revised the school timings, an official notification issued by the School and Mass Education (S&ME) department said.

Bhubaneswar Published on: March 02, 2021 23:21 IST
Image Source : PTI

Keeping in view the IMD forecast of possible hot weather across Odisha during the summer, the Odisha government on Tuesday revised the school timings, an official notification issued by the School and Mass Education (S&ME) department said. According to a notification, the school timings for

the students of Class 9 and 11 will be from 7 am to 9 am and for Class 10 and 12 from 8 am to 12 pm.

Earlier School and Mass Education Minister S R Dash had said that the government was reviewing the situation and the school timings.

Earlier, the school timing was from 7 am to 1 pm, the notification said. 

