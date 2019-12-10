NTA UGC NET Answer Key Released: Direct Link, How To Download

NTA NET UGC Answer Key released

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NTA UGC NET Answer Key for National Eligibility Test December 2019 on official website ntanet.nic.in. Candidates can download the UGC NET December 2019 Answer Key from official website. Candidates can raise their objections towards the NET Answer Keys till December 13 and pay online Rs 1000 for each question challenged.

NTA UGC NET Answer Key: Official Notification

The official notification on NTA UGC NET Answer Key reads: "The National Testing Agency (NTA) has now uploaded the question papers and the responses attempted by the candidates during the exams held last week.

"The link is available on the website and the candidates need to click on it to view their respective question papers and the responses attempted. Candidates may login and click link for display of their question papers and responses attempted," it added.

NTA UGC NET Answer Key: DIRECT LINK

Through Application Number and Password

Through Application Number and Date of Birth

NTA UGC NET Answer Key: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit official website -- ntanet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'view question paper and challenge answer key' button

Step 3: Select mode -- 'Through Application Number and Password' OR 'Through Application Number and Date of Birth

Step 4: Enter credentials

Step 5: Answer Key will be displayed