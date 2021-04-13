NEET PG 2021 admit card to release tomorrow, here's how to download

Image Source : PTI NEET PG 2021 exam will be held on April 18.

NEET PG 2021 admit card: The admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for PG exam will be released on April 14. The candidates who will appear in the exam can download the hall ticket online from websites- nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

The NEET PG 2021 exam is scheduled to be held on April 18.

NEET PG 2021 admit card: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the 'admit card' link

Step 3: Enter necessary login credentials

Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The NEET PG 2021 result is likely to be result on May 31, as per the official release.

