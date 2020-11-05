Image Source : FILE NEET Counselling Result 2020: MCC to announce Round 1 result today. Direct Link

NEET Counselling Result 2020: The Medical Counselling Committee will announce round 1 NEET 2020 counselling results today. The results will be made public on the official website. Candidates can check their counselling status on mcc.nic.in. The MCC holds NEET counselling 2020 for admission to 15 per cent all India quota seats and seats at deemed or central universities, AIIMS and JIPMER institutes. The first counselling round was conducted from October 28 to November 2. The deadline for choice filing, however, was extended twice by the counselling committee.

The second round of NEET UG counselling will begin on November 18. The registration window will remain open till November 22. Choice filing and locking facilities will be available from November 19 to 22. Results for round 2 counselling will be announced on November 25. The registration for the mop-up round will begin on December 10 and results will be announced on December 17.

Steps to check NEET 2020 Counselling Result:

Step 1: Visit the official website -- mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'UG Medical counselling' section

Step 3: Click on Result

Step 4: Download NEET 2020 Counselling Result PDF

Step 5: Spot your allotment number

