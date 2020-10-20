NEET-JEE 2020: Students from Delhi govt schools set another performance benchmark, says CM Kejriwal

Image Source : DELHI GOVERNMENT NEET-JEE 2020: Students from Delhi govt schools set another performance benchmark, says Arvind Kejriwal

A total of 569 students of the Delhi government schools have qualified for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination this year, out of which 379 are girls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

While addressing a press conference, Delhi CM said, “Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, around 569 students from schools run by the Delhi government qualified for the exam. Out of these 569 students, 67 per cent which is approximately 379 are girls. I am extremely proud of the fact that girls have performed extremely well.”

“29 out 118 students from SKV Molar Band 1 School have passed the NEET exam, in SKV C-1 Yamuna Vihar, 24 out of 137 students have cleared the exam while 23 students out of 81 in SKV Noor Nagar school. There are total 48 students who have bagged over 500 marks out of 720,” added Kejriwal.

Speaking on the result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), he said "Around 443 students from government schools cleared JEE Mains and 53 have qualified for JEE Advanced and have secured a seat for themselves in IITs."

"I want to promise to every student that they need not worry about financial resources. All students who have cleared 12th and who lack resources for higher education, but have secured admission in colleges, Delhi government has scholarships to offer and any student, rich or poor can get a loan amount of upto Rs 10 lakh without submitting any collateral from Delhi Government and can exercise their right to education." he added.

The National Testing Agency had declared the NEET 2020 results on Friday while the result of JEE was declared on October 5.

