Maharashtra HSC Admit Card 2020: MSBSHSE to release Class 12 hall ticket today. Get details here

Maharashtra HSC Admit Card 2020

Maharashtra Board HSC (12th) admit card 2020: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release Maharashtra HSC Admit Card 2020 for Class 12 board examinations on today, i.e. January 21, as per the official notification. Maharashtra Board will release 12th Hall Ticket on its official websites- mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahahsscboard.in.

However, schools and colleges affiliated to Maharashtra Board will be able to download admit card or hall tickets through their official login Id. Therefore, students will not be able to download Maharashtra HSC Admit Card 2020 directly on their own. Once the admit card is released, school and College Administrators will give them to the students for upcoming board exams.

According to the notification, MSBSHSE HSC Admit Card 2020 is to be provided to the students free of cost. Also before handling the he hall tickets to the students, it must be stamped and signed by the school principals.

Maharashtra Board HSC (12th) admit card 2020: How to download hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the websites- mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahahsscboard.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number/ roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The HSC examination is scheduled to be held from February 18 to March 18, 2020. The colleges can access and download the hall ticket using the login id and password.

The first exam for class 12 students will be of English subject. The exams will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift will be from 11 am to 2 pm and the evening shift will be from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The date sheets for Maharashtra SSC 2020 and Maharashtra HSC 2020 exam time-table can be accessed at the official website – mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.