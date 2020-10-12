Monday, October 12, 2020
     
The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday said Classes I to VIII will remain shut till November 15, while those between IX and XII, which resumed on September 21, will continue partially with COVID-19 containment protocols.

Bhopal Updated on: October 12, 2020 21:27 IST
Image Source : PTI

Madhya Pradesh: Schools for classes 1-8 to remain shut till November 15

The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday said Classes I to VIII will remain shut till November 15, while those between IX and XII, which resumed on September 21, will continue partially with COVID-19 containment protocols. The Centre had recently asked state governments to take a call on re-opening schools from October 15.

As per the guidelines, schools and coaching institutions can open in a graded manner after October 15. However, the decision on whether to reopen educational institutions with States and Union Territories (UTs).

The guidelines for reopening of schools are comprised of two parts one is SOP for health, hygiene, and safety and another is learning with physical and social distancing.The guidelines further stated that there will be flexibility in attendance norms and students may opt for online classes rather than physically attend school.

