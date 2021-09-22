Kerala Plus One Allotment Result 2021 released: Admission to begin tomorrow at 10 am

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Kerala Plus One Allotment Result 2021 for HSCAP vocational stream has been released on September 22.

Kerala Plus One Allotment Result 2021 for HSCAP vocational stream was released on Wednesday (September 22) by the Directorate of General Education of Kerala (DGE). The admission process will start on Thursday (September 23) at 10 am. Students who registered for Kerala Class 11 admission can check the seat allotment status on the official website-- vhscap.kerala.gov.in. The last date to complete the admission process is September 29 till 4 pm.

Candidates will be able to check the Kerala Plus One Allotment Result 2021 for vocational stream using their application number and date of birth. Students who get allotment in the first option will get permanent admission. They are not allowed to hold their seats temporarily. The first allotment result for the general stream would release tomorrow at 9 am.

Kerala Plus One Allotment Result 2021: How to download

Visit the official website--vhscap.kerala.gov.in. Go to the ‘Public’ section or flashing message available on the homepage. You would be redirected to a new page Enter your credentials such as application number and date of birth. Download the result and take a print of the allotment letter for any future reference.

