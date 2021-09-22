JNU to further reopen its campus from September 23

Follow us on Image Source : FILE JNU phase 3, 4 reopenings from September 23 and 27 respectively

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will further reopen its campus for phases 3 and 4 from September 23 and 27 respectively. In the third phase, the campus will be reopened for third-year Ph.D scholars and in the fourth phase, all M.Sc final year, BTech fourth year and MBA final year scholars will be allowed to enter the campus.

The varsity started reopening its campus in a phased manner earlier this month. Students will have to submit a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test from the last 72 hours. “Upon arrival on campus, every student will produce a Covid-19 negative test report done within 72 hours. JNU Security will ensure compliance,” the release mentioned.

Students, teachers, and employees living in containment zones will not be allowed to visit the campus. The university will also follow all sanitization protocols and regular cleaning of common areas and high-touch surfaces will be ensured by the administration.

Students and staff will not be allowed in the university premises without face masks and those with critical illness have been advised to take online classes, the university said. For details, please visit the website- jnu.ac.in.

READ MORE | BlockChain technology to document board exam results: CBSE

ALSO READ | DUET admit card 2021 released, how to download

Latest Education News