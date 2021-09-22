DUET admit card 2021 released: Direct link, how to download here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE DUET 2021 admit card has been released at nta.ac.in.

DUET admit card 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021 on Wednesday (September 22) at the official website of NTA-- nta.ac.in.

The DUET written examination 2021 has been scheduled to begin from September 26 and it will end on October 1. The Delhi University entrance examination will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode in three different shifts from 8 am- 10 am, 12:30 pm- 2:30 pm, and 5 pm- 7 pm.

The question paper will consist of 100 multiple choice questions of 4 marks each. Four marks will be awarded for each correct answer and one mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

DUET Admit Card 2021: How to download

Go to the official website – nta.ac.in or ntaexam2021.cbtexam.in. Click on the link that reads, 'Download Admit Card for DUET 2021.' Enter Form Number and Date of Birth and log in. DUET Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on your screen. Download and take a printout of the admit card for future references.

The DUET is conducted every year for admission into several courses, such as B.A, B.Tech, M.ED, PG, UG, M.Phil, Ph.D. Candidates are advised to download their admit card for DUET using their application form number and date of birth.

