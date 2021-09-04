JNU to reopen for PhD students from Monday. Check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO JNU to reopen for PhD students from September 6

As part of its phased reopening plan, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Saturday announced to reopen campus from Monday (September 6). In the first phase, PhD research scholars, who are required to submit their thesis by December 31, will be allowed to enter the campus along with Persons with Disabilities students of PhD programme, an official statement said.

In an official notification, the JNU said, “All Final Year PhD Research Scholars, including 9B students (both hostellers and day-scholars) who are required to submit their PhD theses on/before 31.12.2021, are allowed to enter into the campus."

The teaching-learning activities will continue in online mode. All schools and centre-level libraries, except the Dr BR Ambedkar Central Library, will remain closed, it said.

Students will have to submit a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test from the last 72 hours. “Upon arrival on campus, every student will produce a Covid-19 negative test report done within 72 hours. JNU Security will ensure compliance,” the deputy registrar said in a circular.

Students, teachers and employees living in containment zones will not be allowed to visit the campus.

The university will also follow all sanitization protocols and regular cleaning of common areas and high-touch surfaces will be ensured by the administration.

Students and staff will not be allowed in the university premises without face masks and those with critical illness have been advised to take online classes, the university said.

ALSO READ: JNU Executive Council to discuss granting approval to course on counter-terrorism on September 2

ALSO READ: JNUEE 2021 correction window activated today, steps to make changes here

Latest Education News