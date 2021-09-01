JNUEE 2021 correction window activated today, steps to make changes here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NTA has opened the Correction Window for JNUEE 2021 from Wednesday (September 1).

NTA JNUEE 2021: National Testing Agency, NTA has opened the Correction Window for Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2021 from Wednesday (September 1). Candidates should note that they can make necessary corrections in their application form online.

According to the official notification released by NTA, if candidates are making any corrections, they should do so carefully as there will be no other opportunity provided to candidates to make necessary changes in their application forms. NTA invited online applications for JNUEE Exam 2021 from July 27, 2021. Eventually, the last date to apply for JNUEE Exam 2021 was extended by NTA till August 31, at 11:59 pm.

JNUEE 2021: Important dates

JNUEE 2021 Correction Window opens- September 1

JNUEE 2021 Correction Window closes- September 3

JNUEE 2021 Admit Card available- September 8

JNUEE 2021 Exam- September 20 to September 23

JNUEE 2021: How to make changes

Go to the official website jnuexams.nta.ac.in. On the official website, candidates can find a notification that says JNUEE 2021 Correction Window. A new window will open up. Candidates have to click on Sign In. In order to edit their Application Forms, candidates have to sign in with their Application Number and Password. After making the necessary changes, candidates should save the form.

About JNUEE Exam 2021

JNUEE Exam is conducted for admission of candidates to Jawaharlal Nehru University. The exam is Computer Based and held for a duration of three hours. The questions are MCQ-based and the medium of the exam is English. Candidates should note that there is no negative marking in the exam.

