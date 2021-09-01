Haryana Open School improvement exam 2021 admit card released, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Haryana Open School has released admit card for partial marks correction and full subject marks improvement examination on Wednesday.

Haryana Open School (BSEH) has released the admit card for Secondary and Senior Secondary partial marks correction and full subject marks improvement examination on Wednesday (September 1) at the official website of Haryana Board-- bseh.org.in. Candidates who have registered to appear for the examination can download their admit card from the official website of BSEH.

To download the Haryana Open School Secondary and Senior Secondary partial marks correction and full subject marks improvement examination admit card, candidates will have to enter their previous roll number/name/father's name/mother's name and registration id.

These examinations will be conducted from September 7 to September 22 from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM. The date sheet of the examinations is also available on the board website.

Candidates must note that they would need to bring a colored printout of admit card on A-4 size paper only and an original Aadhar card. After taking the print of the colored to admit card.

Candidates should ensure social distancing and applying masks at the examination center in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Candidates will have to bring transparent hand sanitizer and their own drinking water bottle with them.

