JEE Main 2021: NTA withdraws exam notification hours after release. Here's what follows

JEE Main 2021: Soon after the release of the JEE Main Information Brochure on Tuesday, the Union Education Ministry has clarified the dates for JEE Main 2021 exams have yet not been finalised. The complete brochure for JEE Main 2021 date was earlier released by the NTA on its official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. However, now the same has been withdrawn. As per the earlier brochure, JEE Mains were to be held in multiple shifts- February, March, April and May.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has said he would announce the schedule, number of times the JEE Main exam will be held, at 6 pm today.

Thank you all for sharing your constructive suggestions regarding JEE (Main) exams. We have got your suggestions examined. I will be announcing the schedule, number of times the exam will be held at 6 PM today. Stay tuned.@DDNewslive @PIB_India @EduMinOfIndia @MIB_India pic.twitter.com/Ibp9QqhzOd — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 16, 2020

JEE Main 2021: What earlier notification read

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and a large number of engineering aspirants preparing to appear for the exam, the NTA had planned to hold JEE Main 2021 in four attempts. Earlier, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishnak’ had also hinted about the same in his direct interaction with the students on 10th December 2020.

The results of JEE Main 2021 will be released in four to five days after the examinations are over. NTA will release the JEE Main admit card 2021 in the first week of January, the notification had read.

"This is being done to ensure that the JEE (Main) 2021 does not interfere with the Board examinations, which may be held at different times across the States/UTs," the NTA had said.

JEE Main 2021: Dates mentioned in previous notification

Application process begins: December 15, 2020

Last Day to apply: January 15, 2021

Last day to pay fee: January 16, 2021

Correction in particulars: January 18-21, 20201

Admit card: 1st week of February

JEE Main 2021 notification withdrawn: What you should know

JEE Main aspirants should note that with the withdrawal of the information brochure, the link for registration of the candidates has also been removed. The JEE Main 2021 information brochure, which earlier mentioned that the exam would be held in over 13 regional languages, will also have to be cross-checked now.

Since the JEE Main 2021 date is not clear, aspirants are advised to wait for a notification from the Education Ministry.

The JEE Main exam is a national undergraduate-led entrance test held across India for admission to various engineering and architecture courses offered by the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), centrally-funded technical institutes (CFTIs), and various other private institutions that take JEE score as their benchmarks.

