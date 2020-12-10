Image Source : GOOGLE JEE (Main) exam to be held four times in 2021? Here's what Education minister said

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday said the suggestion for holding JEE (Main) 2021 four times a year would be examined positively. The minister was addressing concerns raised by students regarding their upcoming examinations during an online interaction.

"There is a proposal to hold JEE (Main) exam four times in 2021, beginning February end, then March, April and May," he said. Nishank further said that the syllabus for JEE Main will remain same as the previous year. Meanwhile, a proposal was under examination where students will be given a choice to answer 75 questions, 25 questions each in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, out of 90 questions (30 question each in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics).

For JEE Main 2020, he said, there were 75 questions which had to answered by the candidates, 25 each in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

In order to provide flexibility and reduce stress, the minister said it has been decided to give option to candidates to appear one/two/three/four times in JEE (Main) 2021 for admission in the coming academic year. Nishank said that the exam will be held once in every month, beginning end of February. The candidate will have option to appear in one/all months, he said. For ranking of the candidate, his/her best performance will be considered, he added.

A national level test, the Joint Entrance Exam Main (JEE Main) is conducted twice a year by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

