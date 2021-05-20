Jammu University UG semester exams 2021 to be held in online open book mode

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL The datesheet will be available at the website- jammuuniversity.ac.in

Jammu University UG semester exams 2021: The University of Jammu will conduct the semester exams for various undergraduate courses in online open book mode. As per the varsity statement today, the semester I, III, V exams for regular and private candidates are to be held in the open book method.

The datesheet once released, will be available for the candidates at the website- jammuuniversity.ac.in. "The exams for the candidates of Undergraduate course of Semester I, III and V Non CBCS (Regular and Private) shall be conducted in an Online Open Book Examination Mode," the varsity through its official twitter handle informed.

For admission, exam, courses related querry, candidates can refer to the website- jammuuniversity.ac.in.

