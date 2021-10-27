Wednesday, October 27, 2021
     
IIM CAT 2021 Admit Card LIVE UPDATES: Common Admission Test hall ticket to be released today, how to download

CAT 2021 is scheduled to be held on November 28, download hall ticket at iimcat.ac.in

New Delhi Published on: October 27, 2021 7:08 IST
CAT 2021
CAT 2021

CAT 2021 will be held on November 28 

IIM CAT 2021 Admit Card LIVE UPDATES: The Indian Institute of Management ( (IIM Ahmedabad) will release the hall ticket for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 on Wednesday (October 27). The candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- iimcat.ac.in, the management entrance test is scheduled to be held on November 28.  Around 2.31 lakh candidates have registered for the exam this year which is scheduled to be conducted over 400 test centres in 159 cities across the country.  

The candidates can download the admit card on the official website- iimcat.ac.in. Click on 'CAT 2021' admit card link. Enter User ID, Password and Captcha. CAT 2021 hall ticket will appear on screen. Download CAT admit card, take a print out for further reference. 

CAT exam will be conducted in three shifts of two hours each, comprising three sections — verbal ability and reading comprehension, quantitative ability, and data interpretation and logical reasoning. Candidates will be given 40 minutes for each section, PwD candidates will get 13 minutes and 20 seconds extra for each section.  

    CAT 2021 admit card today

    The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 admit card will be released on October 27.  CAT is scheduled to be conducted on November 28, the candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- iimcat.ac.in.  

