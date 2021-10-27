IIM CAT 2021 Admit Card LIVE UPDATES: Common Admission Test hall ticket to be released today, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CAT 2021 will be held on November 28

IIM CAT 2021 Admit Card LIVE UPDATES: The Indian Institute of Management ( (IIM Ahmedabad) will release the hall ticket for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 on Wednesday (October 27). The candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- iimcat.ac.in, the management entrance test is scheduled to be held on November 28. Around 2.31 lakh candidates have registered for the exam this year which is scheduled to be conducted over 400 test centres in 159 cities across the country.

The candidates can download the admit card on the official website- iimcat.ac.in. Click on 'CAT 2021' admit card link. Enter User ID, Password and Captcha. CAT 2021 hall ticket will appear on screen. Download CAT admit card, take a print out for further reference.

CAT exam will be conducted in three shifts of two hours each, comprising three sections — verbal ability and reading comprehension, quantitative ability, and data interpretation and logical reasoning. Candidates will be given 40 minutes for each section, PwD candidates will get 13 minutes and 20 seconds extra for each section.

