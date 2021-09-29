CAT 2021 admit card: How to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CAT 2021 will be held on November 28

CAT 2021 admit card: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 admit card will be released on October 27. CAT is scheduled to be conducted on November 28, the candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- iimcat.ac.in. CAT is scheduled to be conducted at over 400 test centres, spread across 159 cities in India. As many as 2.31 lakh candidates have registered to appear for the examination.

CAT 2021 admit card: Steps to download

Visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in Click on 'CAT 2021' admit card link Enter User ID, Password and Captcha CAT 2021 hall ticket will appear on screen Download CAT admit card, take a print out for further reference.

CAT exam will be conducted in three shifts of two hours each, comprising three sections — verbal ability and reading comprehension, quantitative ability, and data interpretation and logical reasoning. Candidates will be given 40 minutes for each section, PwD candidates will get 13 minutes and 20 seconds extra for each section.

Candidates’ scorecards will be made accessible on the CAT website. Candidates may also be intimated individually by SMS. The CAT results are likely to be declared by the second week of January 2022. The CAT 2021 score is valid only till December 31, 2022.

