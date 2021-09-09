NIRF Ranking 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Edu Min Dharmendra Pradhan to release varsity, college rankings today

Follow us on Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will release the NIRF ranking on September 9

NIRF Ranking 2021 LIVE: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will release the National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking 2021 on Thursday (September 9). The top educational institutions' ranking will be released through a virtual event scheduled at 12 noon. The rankings will be for top colleges, engineering institutions, medical schools, medical schools, MBA institutes, varsities. The NIRF India ranking will be available at the official website - nirfindia.org.

NIRF ranking is based on these categories - Teaching, Learning and Resources, Research and Professional Practice, Graduation Outcomes, Outreach and Inclusivity, and Peer Perception. The number of Indian institutes registered for NIRF ranking had also been increased, a total of 3,800 institutes took part in 2020, more than that in 2019.

Last year, IIT Madras bagged the top spot in the NIRF ranking (overall category), while the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore clinched the top spot among varsities.

