NIRF Ranking 2021: Education Minister to release university, college rankings on September 9

NIRF Ranking 2021: The National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking 2021 for Indian universities, colleges will be released on Thursday (September 9). Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will release the top educational institutions ranking through a virtual event scheduled at 12 noon. The rankings will be for top colleges, engineering institutions, medical schools, medical schools, MBA institutes, varsities. The NIRF India ranking will be available at the official website - nirfindia.org.

NIRF ranking is based on these categories - Teaching, Learning and Resources, Research and Professional Practice, Graduation Outcomes, Outreach and Inclusivity and Peer Perception. The number of Indian institutes registered for NIRF ranking had also been increased, a total of 3,800 institutes took part in 2020, more than that in 2019.

Last year, IIT Madras bagged the top spot in the NIRF ranking (overall category), while the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore clinched the top spot among varsities.

NIRF was instituted in 2015 with the purpose of providing a nationalized ranking parameter for the institute of higher learning in the country. Starting in 2016, NIRF ranked colleges and universities in 4 categories. In 2019, the number of categories was increased to 8 and an overall ranking was also released.

