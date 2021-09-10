QS Global MBA Rankings 2022: IIM-Ahmedabad tops B-school ranking in India, IIM-Bangalore in top 50 globally

Follow us on Check list of top B-schools globally

QS Global MBA Rankings 2022: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has topped the B-school ranking in India, as per QS World University Rankings 2022. Globally, two Indian institutions are in the top 50 list - IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore.

The Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad and Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore have secured the 46th, 50th rank globally improving their performances from the previous year. The other top B-schools in India are - IIM Calcutta (Rank 76), Indian School of Business (ISB) (Rank 92). IIM Indore, S P Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR), IIM Lucknow secured Rank 151, Rank (151- 200), Rank (201- 250) respectively.

In the recently released National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking 2021, IIM Ahmedabad also secured the top position followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcutta.

Along with the global full- time MBA ranking, QS has also released Masters in Management (MIM) rankings- Masters in Business Analytics, Masters in Marketing, and Masters in Finance. In the business masters rankings- IIM Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Calcutta's two year flagship programmes secured rank 31, 35 and 51 respectively.

Globally, Stanford Graduate School of Business is the best B-schools followed by Harvard Business School, Penn (Wharton)(Rank 2), HEC Paris (Rank 4).

This year's global MBA Rankings featured 1,300 varsities around the world. The MBA rankings are based on five parameters — employability (40%), entrepreneurship and alumni outcomes (15%), return on investment (20%), thought leadership (15%), class and faculty Diversity (10%). The full list of B-school ranking is available at the official website.

