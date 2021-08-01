CAT 2021 date announced; registration commences from August 4

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Candidates can apply for CAT 2021 online through the official site of IIM CAT on iimcat.ac.in.

CAT Exam 2021: The exam date for CAT 2021 is Novembor 28, 2021. The date was announced by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) today.

The Common Admission Test will be conducted on November 28, 2021, while the registration process will begin on August 4, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official site of IIM CAT on iimcat.ac.in. The last date to register for CAT this year is September 15, 2021.

As per the official notice, the examination will be conducted in three sessions. The admit card will be released on October 27 and will remain available till the day of examination. CAT will be conducted in test centres spread across around 158 test cities. Candidates will be given the option to select any six test cities in order of their preference.

Registration Fee

The registration fees is ₹1100 for SC, ST and PwD category candidates and ₹2200 for all other candidates.

A candidate needs to pay the registration fee only once, irrespective of the number of institutes he/she is applying for.

Eligibility criteria to apply for CAT

A Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA, awarded by any University or educational institution.

Candidates appearing for the final year of the Bachelor’s the degree/equivalent qualification examination.

Those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply.

How to Apply

Candidates can apply for CAT 2021 online through the official site of IIM CAT on iimcat.ac.in.

As per the official notice, the examination will be conducted in three sessions. The admit card will be released on October 27 and will remain available till the day of examination.

