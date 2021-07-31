Punjab ETT Recruitment 2021: Total 6635 vacancies open

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Punjab ETT Recruitment 2021 a total of 6635 vacancies open.

Education Recruitment Board of Punjab is looking for candidates to hire for the post of Elementary Teacher Training (ETT). Interested and eligible candidates are needed to apply online from (August 3) on the official website - educationrecruitmentboard.com. Punjab ETT Application Link will be activated till August 18.

This Punjab recruitment is being conducted to fill 6635 vacancies under Punjab State Elementary Education (Teaching Cadre) Group C Service Rules 2018.

Punjab ETT Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

The candidate who is willing to apply for the job must have passed 12 from a recognised board or institution should possess two years Elementary Teachers Training course from a recognized university or institution or two years Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) or qualifications.

Punjab ETT Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Interested candidates can apply online for Punjab Education Board ETT Recruitment 2021 through the online mode from August 3 to August 18. Candidates belonging to the General/OBC will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 1000, and candidates from the

SC/ST community will have to pay Rs 500.

