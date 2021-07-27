SBI apprentice recruitment 2021: Online application process for 6,100 posts ends, check exam dates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Check paper pattern of SBI apprentice recruitment exams

SBI apprentice recruitment 2021: The application process for the State Bank of India (SBI) apprentice posts has been closed. The candidates who have applied for the SBI recruitment exams, are waiting for the exam dates, which will be announced soon.

The selection process includes online written exam, test of local language, medical exam. There will be 25 questions each on General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude for the written examination. Each question will be of one mark and to answer each section, candidates will get 15 minutes time.

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification: The candidate should have completed graduation from a recognised university or institute.

Age limit: The candidate should be under the age group of 20-28 years. There will be age limit relaxation as per the government rules, for the candidates belong from reserved category.

Application fee: Candidates from the general category will have to pay Rs 300. While, for SC, ST, and PwD candidates, no application fee will be charged.

For details on SBI apprentice recruitment, please visit the official website- sbi.co.in.