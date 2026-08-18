CBSE releases KVS, NVS tier 2 results for first phase; how to download scorecard PDF

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the tier two recruitment exam results for the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), and the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS). The candidates can check the KVS, NVS tier two results for different teaching and non-teaching positions and can download scorecard PDF on the official website - examinationservices.nic.in. In the first phase, KVS, NVS tier two result was out for PGT (Computer Science), TGT (Computer Science), Finance Officer, Stenographer Grade 1.

How to download KVS, NVS tier 2 scorecard at examinationservices.nic.in

The candidates can check and download KVS, NVS tier 2 scorecard on the official website - examinationservices.nic.in. To download KVS, NVS tier 2 scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal - examinationservices.nic.in and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. KVS, NVS tier 2 scorecard PDF will be available for download, save KVS, NVS tier 2 scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - examinationservices.nic.in

Click on KVS, NVS tier 2 scorecard PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

KVS, NVS tier 2 scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save KVS, NVS tier 2 scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

KVS, NVS tier 2 scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass/ fail status, other details.

Qualified candidates to appear for interview/ skill tests

The qualified candidates for the posts of PGT (Computer Science), TGT (Computer Science), Finance Officer will now appear for interview/ skill tests. The interview/ skill test call letters will be made available in their respective logins, the candidates can download by using their login credentials - application number, date of birth.

To download KVS, NVS tier 2 interview call letters, candidates need to click on KVS, NVS tier 2 interview call letter link and enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. KVS, NVS tier 2 interview call letter PDF will appear on the screen for download, save KVS, NVS tier 2 interview call letter PDF and take a print out.

Click on KVS, NVS tier 2 interview call letter link Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials KVS, NVS tier 2 interview call letter PDF will be available for download on the screen Save KVS, NVS tier 2 interview call letter PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

The KVS, NVS tier 2 results for other exams will be announced soon. For details on KVS, NVS tier 2 exam results, please visit the official website - examinationservices.nic.in.

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