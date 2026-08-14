UPTET result 2026 soon at upessc.up.gov.in; check minimum qualifying marks

Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) result 2026 will be announced soon, the candidates can check and download UPTET scorecard PDF on the official website - upessc.up.gov.in. UPTET was conducted from July 2 to 4, 2026.

The minimum qualifying marks for general category candidates is 90, 82 marks for reserved category candidates - OBC/ SC/ ST.

UPTET result 2026: Category-wise qualifying marks

General / UR / EWS: 90 marks

OBC: 82 marks

SC: 82 marks

ST: 82 marks

PwD/ Ex-Servicemen: 82 marks.

How to download UPTET scorecard PDF at upessc.up.gov.in

The candidates can check and download UPTET scorecard on the official portal - upessc.up.gov.in. To download UPTET scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - upessc.up.gov.in and click on UPTET scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. UPTET scorecard PDF will be available for download, save UPTET scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - upessc.up.gov.in

Click on UPTET scorecard PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

UPTET scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save UPTET scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download UPTET final answer key at upessc.up.gov.in

The candidates can follow these steps to download UPTET final answer key. To download UPTET final answer key PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - upessc.up.gov.in and click on final answer key pdf link. UPTET final answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UPTET final answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the official website - upessc.up.gov.in

Click on UPTET final answer key pdf link

UPTET final answer key pdf will be available for download on the screen

Save UPTET final answer key pdf and take a print out.

How to download UPTET merit list at upessc.up.gov.in

The candidates need to follow these steps to download UPTET merit list PDF on the official portal - upessc.up.gov.in. To download UPTET toppers list, candidates need to visit the official portal - upessc.up.gov.in and click on UPTET topper list PDF link. UPTET merit list PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UPTET topper list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the official website - upessc.up.gov.in

Click on UPTET merit list pdf link

UPTET merit list PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save UPTET topper list PDF and take a print out.

For details on UPTET result 2026, please visit the official website - upessc.up.gov.in.

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