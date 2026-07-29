When will UPTET result 2026 be out at upessc.up.gov.in? Check tentative result date, direct links

Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) result 2026 is likely to be announced in August for the exam held from July 2 to 4, 2026. UPTET result once announced, the scorecard will be available for download on the official website - upessc.up.gov.in.

How to download UPTET scorecard PDF at upessc.up.gov.in

The candidates can check and download UPTET scorecard on the official portal - upessc.up.gov.in. To download UPTET scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - upessc.up.gov.in and click on UPTET scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. UPTET scorecard PDF will be available for download, save UPTET scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - upessc.up.gov.in

Click on UPTET scorecard PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

UPTET scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save UPTET scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

UPTET final answer key 2026 at upessc.up.gov.in: Steps to download

The candidates can follow these steps to download UPTET final answer key. To download UPTET final answer key PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - upessc.up.gov.in and click on final answer key pdf link. UPTET final answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UPTET final answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the official website - upessc.up.gov.in

Click on UPTET final answer key pdf link

UPTET final answer key pdf will be available for download on the screen

Save UPTET final answer key pdf and take a print out.

How to download UPTET merit list

The candidates need to follow these steps to download UPTET merit list PDF on the official portal - upessc.up.gov.in. To download UPTET toppers list, candidates need to visit the official portal - upessc.up.gov.in and click on UPTET topper list PDF link. UPTET merit list PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UPTET topper list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the official website - upessc.up.gov.in Click on UPTET merit list pdf link UPTET merit list PDF will appear on the screen for download Save UPTET topper list PDF and take a print out.

For details on UPTET result 2026, please visit the official website - upessc.up.gov.in.

Also Read:

UP TGT result 2026 OUT at upessc.net; how to check subject-wise result