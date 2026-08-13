UPSC CSE Mains admit card 2026 at upsconline.nic.in soon; know how to download

New Delhi:

The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC CSE Mains admit card 2026 will be available soon on the official website - upsconline.nic.in. UPSC CSE Mains hall ticket is likely to be out by August 16, the candidates can check and download UPSC CSE Mains hall ticket on the official website - upsconline.nic.in. UPSC CSE Mains will be held on August 21, 22, 23, 29 and 30, 2026.

How to download UPSC CSE Mains hall ticket 2026

The candidates can follow these steps to download UPSC CSE Mains hall ticket on the official website - upsconline.nic.in. To download UPSC CSE Mains admit card pdf, candidates need to visit the official website - upsconline.nic.in and click on UPSC CSE Mains hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials - Universal Registration Number (URN) and Password. UPSC CSE Mains hall ticket PDF will appear on the screen for download, save UPSC CSE Mains hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - upsconline.nic.in Click on UPSC CSE Mains hall ticket 2026 PDF link Use URN and password as the login credentials UPSC CSE Mains hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen Save UPSC CSE Mains hall ticket PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

UPSC CSE Mains admit card will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

UPSC CSE Mains exam centre guidelines

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with UPSC Mains admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.

Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on UPSC CSE Mains exam 2026, please visit the official website - upsconline.nic.in.

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