Tripura teachers recruitment 2021 exam dates released, check schedule

Tripura STGT, STPGT exams 2021: Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath has announced the dates for teachers recruitment exam- Selection Test for Graduate Teacher (STGT), Selection Tests for Post Graduate Teacher (STPGT). According to the Education Minister, STGT exam will be conducted on Tuesday (September 14), while STPGT exam is scheduled for Thursday (September 16).

Education Minister in his tweet informed, "Happy to announce that Selection Test For Graduate Teacher (STGT)-2020 & Selection Test For Post Graduate Teacher (STPGT)-2020, Conducted by TRBT are Re-Scheduled on 14.09.2021 & 16.09.2021 Happy to announce that Selection Test For Graduate Teacher (STGT)-2020 & Selection Test For Post Graduate Teacher (STPGT)-2020, Conducted by TRBT are Re-Scheduled on 14.09.2021 & 16.09.2021 respectively. My best wishes to all the candidates."

The recruitment exam will be conducted by the Teachers Recruitment Board Tripura. The exam will be held in a single shift, from 12 to 2:30 pm. The admit card will be released soon, the candidates can download the hall ticket through the website- trb.tripura.gov.in.

For detailed notification on the teacher recruitment exam, please visit the official website- trb.tripura.gov.in.

