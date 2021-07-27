Uttar Pradesh UP TGT admit card 2021 released, here's how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE TGT exam will be held on August 7 and 8

UP TGT admit card 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has released the admit card for the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) recruitment exams. The candidates who will appear in the recruitment exam can download the hall ticket through the official website- upsessb.org.

According to the schedule, the TGT exam will be held on August 7 and 8.

UP TGT admit card 2021: How to download

Visit the official website- upsessb.org Click on the 'download admit card' link Enter log-in credentials- registration number, roll number, date of birth Hall ticket will appear on the screen Download, take a printout for further reference.

The Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) recruitment exams will be conducted on August 17 and 18, and the admit card will be available to download soon. The candidates can check the detail of the exam schedule through the website- upsessb.org.

READ MORE | UPSC recruitment 2021: Salary upto Rs 1.5 lakh, vacancies in I&B, Home Ministry

READ MORE | IIT Madras Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for 92 Junior Assistant posts, apply now