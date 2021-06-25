Uttar Pradesh UP TGT PGT exam dates 2021 announced, check schedule

Follow us on Image Source : UP TGT PGT EXAM 2021 UP TGT PGT exam will be conducted in August

UP TGT PGT exam dates 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) on Friday released the dates for the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) recruitment exams. According to the schedule, the TGT exam is scheduled to be held on August 7 and 8, and PGT exam on August 17 and 18.

The application process was earlier extended on various occassions, and was closed on May 15. The candidates must possess a Bachelor's degree with BTC certificate to appear in TGT exam, and post graduate degree with BEd certificate to appear in PGT exam.

The candidates can check the detail of the exam schedule through the website- upsessb.org. The hall ticket will also be released soon, the candidates can download it from the website.

READ MORE | Now, CBSE CTET certificate valid for lifetime

READ MORE | West Bengal to employ 32,000 teachers by next March: Mamata Banerjee