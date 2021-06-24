Now, CBSE Central Teacher Eligibility Test certificate valid for lifetime

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CTET certificate is now valid for lifetime

The validity of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) certificate has now been extended for lifetime by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The CBSE in its notification on Wednesday informed that the TET certificate is now valid for lifetime which was seven years earlier.

According to the CBSE circular, "The Validity Period of TET qualifying certificate for appointment shall be decided by the appropriate Government subject to a maximum of seven years for all categories.” shall be substituted by, “The Validity Period of TET qualifying certificate for appointment, unless otherwise notified by the appropriate Government, would remain valid for life."

The CBSE's decision was in line with the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) notice. NCTE Reg1011/78/2020-US(Regulation)-HQ/99954-99992 dated 09.06.2021 had earlier notified its decision to extend the validity period of TET certificate to lifetime.

“The validity period of CTET certificate for appointment for all categories will be seven years from the date of issue of marks statement or the validity period of CTET qualifying certificate for all categories will be seven years from the date of issue.'' are substituted by “The Validity Period of TET qualifying certificate for appointment, unless otherwise notified by the appropriate Government, would remain valid for life," the CBSE circular informed.

CBSE will not issue any revised marks statement and eligibility certificates pertaining to previous exams.

