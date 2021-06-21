UPSSSC PET Recruitment 2021 registration process ends today, here's how to apply

UPSSSC PET Recruitment 2021: The application process for the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will end today (June 21) for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2021 for Group B and C posts. Interested candidates can apply for UPSSSC PET Recruitment 2021 exam through the official website-- upsssc.gov.in. Candidates can make corrections in the application form till June 28.
UPSSSC PET Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates should have passed High School/ Intermediate or equivalent examination.
UPSSSC PET Recruitment 2021: Age Limit
Candidates should be between 18 to 40 years of age.
UPSSSC PET Recruitment 2021: How to apply
- Visit the official website-- uppsc.up.nic.in
- Click on the link, “Click here to Apply Advt. no.- 01-Exam/2021, Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET)]-2021.”
- Click on the link, “Apply for PRELIMINARY ELIGIBILITY TEST (PET) and click on “Candidate Registration"
- Enter all the required details, upload documents, pay the fee and submit
- Download the application form and take a printout.