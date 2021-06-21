Follow us on Image Source : PTI UPSSSC PET Recruitment 2021 registration process ends today, here's how to apply

UPSSSC PET Recruitment 2021: The application process for the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will end today (June 21) for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2021 for Group B and C posts. Interested candidates can apply for UPSSSC PET Recruitment 2021 exam through the official website-- upsssc.gov.in. Candidates can make corrections in the application form till June 28.

UPSSSC PET Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have passed High School/ Intermediate or equivalent examination.

UPSSSC PET Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

Candidates should be between 18 to 40 years of age.

UPSSSC PET Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website-- uppsc.up.nic.in

Click on the link, “Click here to Apply Advt. no.- 01-Exam/2021, Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET)]-2021.”

Click on the link, “Apply for PRELIMINARY ELIGIBILITY TEST (PET) and click on “Candidate Registration"

Enter all the required details, upload documents, pay the fee and submit

Download the application form and take a printout.

Latest Education News