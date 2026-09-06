'Jee lo apni zindagi': Farah Khan gets emotional as her triplets move to three different places for studies

Bollywood filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan and filmmaker Shirish Kunder are parents to triplets, Czar, Diva and Anya. Now that their children have grown up, all three have moved out of Mumbai to pursue their university studies abroad. Farah recently shared a series of family pictures on social media as she bids an emotional goodbye to her children.

Along with the pictures, she penned an emotional message for her children as they begin a new chapter of their lives away from home. Read on to know what she wrote.

Farah Khan shares emotional message for her triplets

In her post, Farah spoke about how difficult it can be to move a child to college. For her, the experience has come with three separate goodbyes, as each of her triplets is heading to a different city and campus.

For the caption, she wrote, "If u thought moving ur kid to college was hard.. try doing it 3times! 3 cities, 3 campuses..3 goodbyes! 3pieces of my heart Jao jee lo apni zindagi.. but remember, all roads lead back to Dad & mom.. (sic)." Take a look:

Farah Khan mentions husband Shirish Kunder

The family post also carried Farah's trademark humour. Alongside the emotional pictures, she jokingly mentioned her husband and filmmaker Shirish Kunder for managing to stay out of the family photographs. She wrote, "to @shirishkunder for doing everything except cming in the family pics.. (sic)."

Concluding her post, Farah also added a personal note for her daughter Diva, suggesting that the song accompanying the post held a special meaning for them. She wrote, "p.s. - @divakunder u know why i chose this song."

Celebs react to Farah Khan's Instagram post

As soon as Farah shared the pictures on Instagram, several celebrities reacted to her post and left heartfelt messages. Karan Johar commented, "Best mom ever." Shilpa Shirodkar wrote, "Love you Farah, congratulations to the babies and trust me they will come back being the Best Version of Themselves." Sonu Sood, PV Sindhu, Malaika Arora and several others also reacted with heart emojis.

For the unversed, Farah Khan married filmmaker and editor Shirish Kunder on December 9, 2004. The couple have three children together, triplets Czar, Diva and Anya, who were born in February 2008.

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