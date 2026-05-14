Mamata argues post-poll violence case in Calcutta HC; BCI seeks details on her legal practice status

Kolkata:

Former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday appeared before the Calcutta High Court in a lawyer’s gown to argue a case linked to alleged post-election violence in the state. She arrived at the court along with senior TMC leaders Chandrima Bhattacharya and Kalyan Banerjee.

The matter relates to a public interest litigation filed on behalf of the TMC by advocate Shirshanya Bandyopadhyay. The petition alleges that party offices were attacked and several TMC workers faced violence after the announcement of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election results.

Petition alleges attacks on TMC workers

According to the petition, many party leaders and workers were allegedly assaulted due to their association with the Trinamool Congress. It also claimed that several workers were forced to leave their homes in the aftermath of the elections.

The plea was submitted before the Calcutta High Court on May 12 and came up for hearing before a division bench headed by Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Parthasarathi Sen.

Chaos outside court premises

Tension was reported inside the court premises after the hearing ended. As Mamata Banerjee was leaving the High Court, a section of lawyers allegedly raised slogans calling her a “thief”. The situation briefly turned chaotic as TMC leaders and lawyers tried to escort her safely out of the premises.

Reacting to the incident, Kalyan Banerjee accused lawyers linked to the BJP of attempting to heckle the former chief minister.

He further alleged that if such treatment could be meted out to a former chief minister, ordinary TMC workers across Bengal were facing even greater hostility.

BCI seeks details on Mamata’s enrolment

Meanwhile, the Bar Council of India has written to the Bar Council of West Bengal seeking records related to Mamata Banerjee’s enrolment and legal practice status after reports of her appearance in advocate’s robes at the Calcutta High Court.

The Bar Council of India has asked for details regarding her enrolment as an advocate, any suspension or resumption of practice, and information about her certificate of practice. The state bar council has been asked to provide the records within two days.

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