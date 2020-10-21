Image Source : GOOGLE CTET, TET: NCTE extends Teacher Eligibility Test certificate validity for lifetime

CTET, TET Validity Extended: The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has extended the validity of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Teacher Eligibility Tests (TETs) certificates for a lifetime. Now, the candidates who have qualified the CTET and TET examination can apply for teacher recruitment all through their lifetime. Earlier the validity for these certificates was till 7 years from the date of issue.

The decision was taken during the 50th Meeting of the NCTE's General Body held on September 29. Among several issues discussed by the Commission in the meeting, this was one of the major topics.

As per the minutes of the meeting of the General Body of NCTE, the Council has approved the extension of the validity of TET certificate from 7 years to the Life Time. "This provision would have prospective effect and those who have already passes out (already having TET certificate), NCTE would take legal opinion and will act accordingly," the official statement reads.

Candidates should note that the dates from when this extension would be applicable have not been announced yet. As per reports, the respective states and boards will notify the implementation of such a decision after the NCTE officially notifies the same.

Meanwhile, CTET Exam Dates 2020 has not been released yet. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon announce an update regarding the same on their official websites. The exam dates would be available on the official site of CBSE CTET-- ctet.nic.in.

