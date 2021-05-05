ICSI CS June exams postponed

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL CS June exams were scheduled from June 1 to 10

ICSI CS June exams 2021: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced to defer the Company Secretaries (CS) exam considering the Covid-19 scenario in the country. "Contemplating the severity of #COVID19 situation in the country and keeping health & safety of its stakeholders paramount, #ICSI postpones all its June' 21 #CSExams," ICSI tweeted.

As per the earlier schedule, the CS Foundation exam was scheduled to be held on June 5, 6, and CS Executive, Professional exams were to be held from June 1 to 10.

ICSI in its circular on May 4 mentioned that the revised dates will be announced 30 days prior to the new schedule. "The exam schedule, depending upon the situation of pandemic will be reviewed based on directive/ guidelines of the various government departments issued from time to time." The revised time table will be available at the website- icsi.edu.

The institute earlier in a statement advised students to continue with their preparation. "We wish to advise all the students to maintain your patience and be hopeful for the bettter times ahead. All of us shall follow advisories and directives issued by the government authorities from time to time to deal with the prevalent difficult situation owing to Covid-19. At the same time, we request you to continue your preparation for the examination, make best sure of your time and devote more time on your studides."

The CS foundation exam consists of consits of eight paper, while students of professional level have to appear for nine papers.

Latest Education News