ICSI CS June exams 2021 to be held on scheduled date despite Covid-19 second wave

CS June exams will be held from June 1 to 10

ICSI CS June exams 2021: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will conduct the Company Secretaries (CS) June examinations on the scheduled date as announced before. As per the schedule, the CS Foundation exam will be held on June 5, 6, and CS Executive, Professional exams are to be held from June 1 to 10.

In an official notice released on April 22, the institute mentioned that the worsening situations due to Covid-19 second wave is being monitored closely, and the examination will be held following all the government protocols and advisories. However, the institute will take necessary measures in case of adverse situations.

According to ICSI, “Institution strides to fulfill its responsibility towards students, members, and other stakeholders and taking all necessary steps despite all odds. It is hereby informed to all concerned that the Company Secretaries Examination, June 2021 will be held as per the schedule announced, However, in case of adverse/ exceptional situation, necessary decision in the best interest of the students will be taken.”

The institute also advised students to continue with their preparation. "We wish to advise all the students to maintain your patience and be hopeful for the bettter times ahead. All of us shall follow advisories and directives issued by the government authorities from time to time to deal with the prevalent difficult situation owing to Covid-19. At the same time, we request you to continue your preparation for the examination, make best sure of your time and devote more time on your studides."

The CS foundation exam consists of consits of eight paper, while students of professional level have to appear for nine papers.

