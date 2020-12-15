ICSI CS June Exam 2021: Datesheet for Foundation, Executive, Professional courses released. Check details

Image Source : PTI ICSI CS June Exam 2021: Datesheet for Foundation, Executive, Professional courses released

ICSI CS June Exam 2021: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the exam schedule for Foundation, Executive and Professional (old and new) courses today (December 15). Candidates can check and download the ICSI Company Secretaries (CS) exam time table from the official website-- icsi.edu.

ICSI CS June Exam 2021: Exam dates for Foundation, Executive, Professional courses

ICSI is scheduled to hold the CS executive and professional (old and new syllabus) examinations from June 1, 2021. The CS Foundation exam will be held on June 5 and 6, 2021. The ICAI CS exam will be held in computer based mode.

The CS Executive (old syllabus) exam will conclude on June 8, 2021 and its new syllabus exam will conclude on June 9, 2021. The CS Professional programme exam will conclude on June 10. The exams will be held in offline mode from 9 am to 12 noon.

For candidates (Batch 1 to 4) of CS foundation programme, the paper 1 - Business Environment and Law exam and paper 2- Business Management, Ethics and Entrepreneurship exam will be held on June 5.

CS Foundation Paper 3- Business Economics and Paper 4- Fundamentals of Accounting and Auditing exam will be held on June 6. The exam will commence at 9.30 am and conclude at 6.30 pm.

ICSI CS June Exam 2021: Schedule

ICSI CS Foundation Programme Schedule

ICSI CS Executive and Professional Exam Schedule

